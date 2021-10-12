Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Sells 33,540 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,160 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 3.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of SE stock traded up $9.00 on Tuesday, hitting $325.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,984. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

