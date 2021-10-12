Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,050 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for approximately 2.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,813 shares of company stock valued at $42,387,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.52 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

