Berry Data Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $197,277.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.