Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 516,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

