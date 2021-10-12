Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.39

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 269057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

