BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96. 33,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,119,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $744.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BEST by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BEST by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BEST by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

