BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00207933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091594 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

