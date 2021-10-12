Bezant Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $20.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00214668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00094119 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

