Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

BCYC opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,178 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

