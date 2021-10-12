BiFi (BIFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $889,715.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00091977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.00394230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

