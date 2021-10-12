BiFi (BIFI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.48 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, BiFi has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $13.11 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.31 or 0.00426531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00034334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

