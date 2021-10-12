Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

