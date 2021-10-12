BinaryX Market Capitalization Tops $111.85 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $111.85 million and $13.08 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.64 or 0.00107246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00690752 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 371.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,365,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,582 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

