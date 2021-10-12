Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE BIO opened at $718.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

