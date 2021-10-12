BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 201,959 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.