Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 33,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 104,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

