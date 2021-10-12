BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,416.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOYF remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

