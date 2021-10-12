Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading Up 13.2%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Biotage AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

