BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.