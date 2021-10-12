BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
Shares of BTAI opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $864.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
