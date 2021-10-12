Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BIREF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

