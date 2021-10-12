Bit-Z Token (BZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00220542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00094615 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

