BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.38 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. BitBall has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.78 or 1.00044385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00051296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.77 or 0.00495571 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

