BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $20,280.86 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $20,280.86 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.46 or 0.00497529 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

