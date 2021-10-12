Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $444.00 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $444.00 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024332 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023872 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

