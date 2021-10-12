Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $113.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $69.99 or 0.00124422 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00210259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

