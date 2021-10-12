Bitcoin Gold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $315.93 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $70.04 or 0.00122705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $315.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00197477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00122638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002186 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.