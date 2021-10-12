Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $63,204.07 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $63,204.07 and $526.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.