Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $558.74 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $558.74 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $165.57 or 0.00296343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,869.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.01 or 0.01043518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00367759 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00037544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,867,420 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.

