BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $2.40 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

