BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.27 million and $487.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,014,743 coins and its circulating supply is 4,803,289 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

