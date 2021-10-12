BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,629.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $8,629.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00207814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00126101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00129462 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

