BitGuild PLAT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,627.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $65,982.89 and $28,627.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00014411 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 318.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004725 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

