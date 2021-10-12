BitSend 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $92,360.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.00304060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009813 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,811,825 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

