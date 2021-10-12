BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.74 million and $6,885.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.39 or 0.00498876 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 324,014,862 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

