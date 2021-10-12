Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $269.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $294,711.84 and approximately $269.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00307826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.