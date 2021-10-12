Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Black Hills worth $29,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

BKH stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

