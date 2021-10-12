BlackBerry (BB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackBerry (TSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$11.50. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – BlackBerry had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – BlackBerry had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

8/18/2021 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.65. 2,060,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.07. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

