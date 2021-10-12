BlackBerry (BB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackBerry (TSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$11.50. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – BlackBerry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – BlackBerry had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – BlackBerry had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.
- 8/18/2021 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.65. 2,060,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.07. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,039.70.
