BlackCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $1.22 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023354 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,952,121 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

