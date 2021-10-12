Blackmoon (BMC) Price Hits $0.0474

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

