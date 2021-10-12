BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue $0.49 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.494 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 114.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of BGIO opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

