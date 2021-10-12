BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

