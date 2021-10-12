BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.