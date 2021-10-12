BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 66.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BOE stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

