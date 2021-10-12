BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

