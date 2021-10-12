BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGT stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

