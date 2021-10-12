BlackRock Inc. Acquires 171,948 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Goosehead Insurance worth $154,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

GSHD stock opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

