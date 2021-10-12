BlackRock Inc. Acquires 480,066 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.11% of Meridian Bioscience worth $164,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $113,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $784.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

