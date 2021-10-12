BlackRock Inc. Acquires 510,333 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.25% of Switch worth $165,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Switch by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Switch by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,911 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

