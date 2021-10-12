BlackRock Inc. Acquires 566,410 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.32% of AdaptHealth worth $153,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 561.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

