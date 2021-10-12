BlackRock Inc. Acquires 810,277 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.87% of Coherus BioSciences worth $166,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.